Greg Inglis announces retirement

South Sydney captain Greg Inglis has announced he will retire from the NRL at the end of 2020.

Inglis also announced that 2019 will be his final season playing representative football.

The 32-year-old has played 261 first grade games for the Rabbitohs and Melbourne, winning three premierships.

He’s also played 32 State of Origin games for Queensland and 39 Tests for Australia.

Inglis paid tribute to the sport of Rugby League, saying he owes everything to the game.

“To all of the coaching staff, players, family, friends, administration staff, Members and fans of the game, Todd Greenberg and his team at the NRL, I want to say a massive thank you for everything that the game has given me. I owe everything to the game.

“I grew up loving the sport of Rugby League, there is no other sport for me, and I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream.

“Therefore, 2020 will be my last season of NRL football. By announcing this now it means I can focus on the job at hand here at South Sydney over the next two years.”