Greg Inglis escapes conviction for mid-range drink driving

NRL star Greg Inglis has escaped conviction for mid-range drink driving and speeding in country New South Wales last year.

The South Sydney, Queensland and Kangaroos player was returning to Sydney from an indigenous rugby league tournament at Dubbo when he was pulled over on the outskirts of Lithgow on October 1.

He was travelling almost 20km/h over the speed limit and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.85.

The incident occurred just hours after Inglis had been named captain of the Australian Kangaroos team and saw him immediately stripped of the honour.

Inglis pleaded guilty to drink driving in November and managed to escape conviction in Downing Centre Local Court on Monday morning.

NSW’s Chief Magistrate Graeme Henson instead placed Inglis on an 18-month good behaviour bond, noting his loss of the captaincy, driving and playing suspensions, and substantial charity work.

The 32-year-old addressed the media after the hearing, again apologising for his behaviour.

“I’m very sorry and very remorseful for what has been.

“I try to be a positive role model in the community, around the club and around Australia itself.”

