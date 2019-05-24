Greg Inglis admitted to rehab for alcohol and depression treatment

Former NRL superstar Greg Inglis will be admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to seek treatment for alcohol and depression issues.

Inglis retired from the NRL in April after a storied 265 game career.

It’s reported that Inglis has been struggling with life post-football and the NRL is aware of the issues the former superstar has been dealing with.

Inglis has a problematic history with alcohol and was charged with drink driving and speeding offences after being pulled over near Lithgow last year.

Inglis escaped conviction but was stripped of the national team captaincy.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that insiders say Inglis has been drinking heavily in recent weeks with friends in Sydney and in Macksville, on the NSW north coast.

His behaviour at the recent NRL Magic Round was described as erratic.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett addressed the media after news of Inglis’ rehabilitation broke.

“The best thing I can say about Greg is that he’s getting the support that he needs, that’s as much as I want to talk about it, I don’t want to elaborate on it, but that’s the situation,” Bennett said.

Upon his retirement, many praised Greg Inglis as one of the greatest players to ever grace the field.

He played 265 games in stints with Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs. He played in 32 State of Origin matches for Queensland and was capped 39 times for his country.