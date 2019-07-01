Griffin: I’d pick Corey Norman in the halves

Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin believes Corey Norman should line up in the halves for Queensland after being picked for the State of Origin decider by Maroons coach Kevin Walters.

Norman has taken Kalyn Ponga’s (calf) place in the Maroons 17-man squad for game three, but where he will play is yet to be confirmed with the Dragons play-maker a chance to line up at fullback, five-eighth or as the bench utility.

Five-eighth Cameron Munster, centre Michael Morgan and reserve Moses Mbye are all candidates for coach Kevin Walters to throw into the number one jersey alongside Norman.

Griffin who coached Norman for three seasons at Brisbane before the 28-year-old moved to Parramatta told Halftime Norman’s ball-playing ability is his asset.

“It’s a massive loss obviously he’s a special player,” Griffin said.

“It’s something that Queensland don’t need after the result in Perth, but Corey Norman’s a quality player and deserves his spot in the side.

“I would think Norman might play at five-eighth and Munster might move to fullback.

“I would favour playing Norman in the frontline, he’s a ball player and let Munster come off the back of him.”

The Maroons have also elected to bring in debutant Storm forward Christian Welch and Joe Ofahengaue who makes his return from a knee injury at the expense of Jarrod Wallace and Dylan Napa.

State of Origin three will be played at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, July 10.

