Gryan Miers credits ‘learning year’ after earning Rising Star nomination

Geelong Cats young gun Gryan Miers says a learning year in the VFL has done wonders for his game at the top level after he received the AFL’s Rising Star Nomination for round eight.

Playing across half-forward, Miers had a breakout performance in the four goal win over North Melbourne having had 22 disposals, eight marks and kicking a goal for the Cats.

The 22-year-old who has played every game for Geelong this season has quickly become a cult figure for fans this season on the back of his dreadlocks, while also forming a lethal combination with the likes of Gary Ablett and Gary Rohan in a rejuvenated forward line in 2019 for the Cats

Miers credits a strong season in the VFL last year for helping with his rapid improvement.

“Last year was really a learning curve for me and it is for a lot of our first year players this year as well,” Miers said.

“I try to help them out as much as I can and say you don’t have to push for selection and rush it or you want a good, long career instead of playing one good year of football.

“The extra sessions and video with Shane O’Bree were awesome as he helped run through what you needed to do playing in a higher half forward role in the AFL and I was just trying to do that in the VFL.

“It’s a different type of game, so I’d get a lot less touches in the VFL, but I knew if I just stuck at it, it would come together when I played in the AFL.”

Miers was taken at Pick 57 in the 2017 AFL Draft and is averaging 17 disposals and a goal per game this season.

With just one loss to start the season and on top of the table, Geelong host the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in the twilight game on Saturday.

