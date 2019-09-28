Gus believes Papalii did ‘nothing wrong’

Josh Papalii had a memorable night in the Raiders win over the Rabbitohs in the NRL preliminary final.

The Raiders forward was put on report in the 49th minute after a tackle on Adam Doueihi.

“I’ve never ever been a believer that you attack the head, or can possibly know that you are attacking the head of an opposition player with your shoulder,” states Phil Gould on the Gus Gould show.

“Josh Papalii has done nothing wrong with his technique,

“I don’t Josh Papalii should have even been penalised, let alone charged,” exclaims Gould.

Gould exclaims that the public mentality behind these kinds of incidences in the NRL needs to change, as tackles like Papalii’s should not to be taken at face value.

“This blanket thing that if contact with the head, the defender must have been guilty of something is wrong.”

Papalii has been cleared to play in the Grand Final.

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer via Getty Images

