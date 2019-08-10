Gus ‘cannot believe’ Josh McGuire & Judge Judy comes to the NRL Judiciary

A full set from Gus Gould as he brings to light the issues of the NRL for this week.

Alongside Julian King Gus tackles Josh McGuire who has been done for another eye gouge, the Panthers celebrating a win over the Sharks with 3 debutants, as well as the chance that Judge Judy could come to the NRL as the notion of live streaming judiciary hearings comes up.

Who comes out on top in the “Super Sunday” matches? What’s the issue with interviews at functions? And why does a young side have the advantage over veterans?

We also talk with Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy not only on his sides big match against the Rabbitohs but also ask for him to reflect on his career with the side and the culture instilled with his leadership.

Click PLAY to hear The Gus Gould Show