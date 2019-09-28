Macquarie Sports Radio
Gus’ Dally M team of the year

3 hours ago
Gus Gould
The NRL’s night of nights is on Wednesday 2 October, its a night where individuals are celebrated for their contributions in the league. Alongside the Dally M award, the league celebrate by naming their side of the season shedding light onto those who excelled in their positions. Gus shared his thoughts on who would be in his side and why.

Gus also gave his nomination for who will win the Dally M as well as interchange player of the year, and coach of the year.

Gus’ team of the season by position:

  1. James Tedesco
  2. Blake Ferguson
  3. Joseph Manu
  4. Latrell Mitchell
  5. Maika Sivo
  6. Jack Whitten
  7. Daly Cherry-Evans
  8. Josh Papalii
  9. Cameron Smith
  10. Payne Haas
  11. John Bateman
  12. Kenny Bromwich
  13. Cameron Murray

Image: Cameron Spencer / Staff via Getty Images

Click Play to hear Gus’ special insight:

