Gus’ Dally M team of the year

The NRL’s night of nights is on Wednesday 2 October, its a night where individuals are celebrated for their contributions in the league. Alongside the Dally M award, the league celebrate by naming their side of the season shedding light onto those who excelled in their positions. Gus shared his thoughts on who would be in his side and why.

Gus also gave his nomination for who will win the Dally M as well as interchange player of the year, and coach of the year.

Gus’ team of the season by position:

James Tedesco Blake Ferguson Joseph Manu Latrell Mitchell Maika Sivo Jack Whitten Daly Cherry-Evans Josh Papalii Cameron Smith Payne Haas John Bateman Kenny Bromwich Cameron Murray

Image: Cameron Spencer / Staff via Getty Images

