Gus doesn’t know what the Dragons are thinking resting Ben Hunt

Phil ‘Gus’ Gould says he has no idea what St George Illawarra are thinking by electing to rest star halfback Ben Hunt for a crucial clash with Penrith tonight.

The round 17 match-up has huge ramifications for the Dragons finals chances in 2019 currently sitting in 14th position and two wins outside the eight after a season which has been impacted by injuries and off-field issues.

Hunt put in a below-par performance in the Dragons last-start loss to Canberra just five days after the State of Origin decider with Paul McGregor now making the decision to rest the playmaker to manage his heavy workload.

However, legendary player, coach and administrator Phil Gould told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he doesn’t understand the decision with so much on the line for the club.

“Normally you’d expect they would give him the game immediately following the Origin match,” Gould said.

“I just don’t know the thinking behind that.

“Maybe they hoped he wouldn’t need a break at all and looking at his performance last week, maybe they thought he needed a spell.

“They have got other injury problems and players missing.

“I don’t think Gareth Widdop is too far away from making a comeback, whether that entered into the equation as to whether he returns, maybe he didn’t come back when they thought he might.

“It’s a loss for them tonight.”

Rookie halfback Darren Nicholls will start at halfback for the Dragons match with a red hot Penrith outfit at Panthers Stadium with kick-off at 7:55pm.

Image Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.