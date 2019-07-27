Gus hammers ‘poor’ Ben Hunt in season-ending loss for Dragons

Legendary player, coach and administrator Phil Gould has taken aim at St George Illawarra playmaker Ben Hunt labelling his performance as “poor” in the Dragons last minute loss to South Sydney.

Hunt failed to have an impact for his team’s in their four point loss which effectively ended their chances of playing finals for 2019.

He and coach Paul McGregor were the subject of scrutiny throughout the week after he was rested for an important clash against Penrith where the Dragons were walloped at the foot of the mountains.

Gould says they needed more from their star halfback on the back of his salary.

“I was really disappointed in the halfback Ben Hunt,” Gould said.

“I thought his performance was poor for a player that they rely so much upon.

“He’s the highest paid player at the club, not that money comes into it but there is a big responsibility that comes with that.

“He came up with so many poor plays during the game both in attack and defence.

“It’s just not good enough on the back of having a rest last week because he’s come through the Origin and he’s tired.

“I can’t imagine too many of the great halves in our games having a rest on his team when they are in such a position on the competition table, they would shoulder arms and get out there and play, so that was disappointing for me.”

The Dragons season looks set to be over, sitting in 14th on just 14 points with six rounds remaining.

