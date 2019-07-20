Gus: ‘There’s been no better buy than James Maloney’ for Penrith

Legendary Penrith player, coach and administrator Phil Gould believes James Maloney has been one of the best signings in the history of the Panthers.

After a horror start to 2019 for Maloney and Penrith where the club were sitting with just two wins from 10 games and Maloney was axed from the Blues State of Origin team for game one, the 33-year-old has been the backbone of the Panthers resilient fightback this season.

Penrith have since won seven straight games including a 40-18 victory over the Dragons on Friday, while Maloney steered New South Wales to an Origin series victory.

Gould believes Maloney has been one of the most influential signings in the history of the Panthers.

“I’ve been involved in the Panthers club since the mid-70s and we’ve had a lot of influential players come to the club over the years,” Gould said.

“There’s been no better buy than James Maloney, what he’s done particularly for the development of those young players.

“This has been the youngest team in the competition for the last three years, they’ve made the eight every year and James Maloney’s education with these young blokes, he’s experienced and he’s steady handed.

“You can just hear the way he talks there, that’s the way he talks all the time, the only problem is he doesn’t shut up, he keeps talking.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful human being and outstanding footballer and one of the greatest purchases the Panthers have ever made.”

Maloney has played 15 games this season and kicked four crucial field goals on top of 12 try assists for Penrith.

While the Panthers are currently seventh on the NRL ladder.

Image credit: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images.