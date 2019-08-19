‘Gutted’: Melbourne great’s big Demons coaching concern

Former Melbourne Demon’s player David Schwarz has spoken out following the dismal performance by the side on Friday night.

Losing to the Sydney Swans by 53-points, the side remains firmly in 17th position on the ladder.

“Gutted. I’m really disappointed,” the Macquarie Sports Radio Drive host said while speaking to the Herald Sun’s Mark Robinson.

“That was as close to giving up as I’ve ever seen a side give up.

“This might run deeper than just their on-field performance.”

Schwarz also commented on coach Simon Goodwin’s performance this season, after the club extended his contract for another three years in March.

“I think Simon Goodwin is close to losing the team.

“You can’t have performances like that where the players just don’t dig in. They haven’t dug in.

“If this side is playing like this at Round 10 of next year, Simon Goodwin is in trouble.”

“The heart has fallen out of the Melbourne Football Club,” Mark Robinson, the Herald Sun’s Chief Football Writer said.

“They haven’t got answers.

“The players have to have a good look at themselves, and the football department need to have a good look at themselves.

“I suspect there will be a change in leadership next year.”

