GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson’s blunt assessment of new rules

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson admits the new rule changes to the game will take some time to get used to for the players.

The new rules which include the implementation of a 6 6 6 positional rule at centre bounces, restrictions on runners and increased focus on the 50 metre penalty have all been designed to increase scoring and reduce congestion in the game.

All in all there have been nine rule changes causing a stir between players, former players and experts.

The Giants defender says the new rules are a little confusing and more responsibility will be put on the players throughout the game.

“I don’t think anyone’s straight forward on what has to be done to be honest,” Tomlinson said.

“We’ll find out through the weekend what happens, but I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to take two or three weeks to get a feel of what it’s like.

“The 6 6 6 rule is going to change a few things and I just hope the forwards and defenders remember that they have to be in the goal square, it’s just one of those extra things you’ve got to think about.

“I think one thing that will change and make it a little bit harder is not having a runner on the field at all times.

“It’s up to us players who have to talk and communicate more.”

The Giants head into the 2019 season without that infamous favourites tag which has been cast upon the club in recent seasons with the likes of Rory Lobb, Tom Scully, Dylan Shiel, Will Setterfield and Ryan Griffen no longer on GWS’ list.

Despite the Giants making the semi-finals for the last three years, injuries to several big names including the likes of Stephen Coniglio have prevented them from winning a flag.

If the Western Sydney side can keep their best 22 on the field then they’re a genuine contender and Tomlinson says he feels lucky to have been a part of something special at the club.

“I’m pretty lucky to say this has been my adult life,” Tomlinson said.

“The best part is I’ve played footy with a lot of the boys since I was 10-years-old.

“Jon Patton and I go a long way back as well as Toby Greene and a lot of the boys – we grew up playing footy with against each other in a lot of different teams

“I think that’s been the best part of it – to be part of something brand new and play with the boys for a long time its been such a great, fortunate experience.”

Tomlinson has played 113 games for the Giants since being taken at pick nine in the 2011 AFL Draft.

GWS host Essendon and former teammate Dylan Shiel on Sunday afternoon at 3:20PM at Spotless Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.