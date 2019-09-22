GWS Giants Chairman proud as punch!

They’ve done it!

For the first time in the clubs history, Greater Western Sydney Giants players will be lacing up their boots and chucking on their guernseys to take part in the AFL’s big dance on the 28th of September.

It’s been an up and down journey for the Giants since their introduction into the competition in 2011, seeing them narrowly miss a grand final berth in 2016, but after Saturday nights gutsy 56-52 wins over Collingwood, Leon Cameron’s men will be making the trip to the MCG to lock horns with the Richmond Tigers.

An extremely proud Tony Sheppard, Chairman of the GWS Giants, joined Clinton Maynard on Full-Time to speak on just how much this grand final berth means to not only the club, but the area of Western Sydney as a whole. “Our heart is in Western Sydney. We espouse Western Sydney values and that’s mateship, that’s friendship, that’s family, that’s toughness, that’s resilience, all of those things. All of those values that are so important in Western Sydney, that is what we espouse”

Despite the Giants being criticized heavily in the past for being deemed an ‘artificial’ club, the performance that was on display last night was one of authenticity and character. “We’re not some makeshift, put together thing. We are as tight as a drum… we’ve got character and we’ve got our own team culture. We’re not some artificial artifact” says Sheppard.

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

