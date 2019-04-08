GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson ‘confused’ by AFL rule

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson says he’s confused by the AFL’s sliding below the knees rule which again came into the spotlight over the weekend.

Collingwood’s Tom Phillips was pinged for sliding into a contest with West Coast’s Jamie Cripps who lost his footing after Phillips won the ball.

The controversial decision, which came at a crucial point in the contest before the Eagles eventually defeated the Pies by 22 points in the Grand Final re-match, drew heavy criticism from experts and current players.

Tomlinson says there needs to be more clarity around the rule.

“This is a really confusing rule because you don’t whether you’re actually going for the ball,” he said.

“If you’re trying to pick up the ball and attack the ball and someone else comes in and whether they play for the free kick or whatever or whether they’re standing over you and then they fall over, you don’t really know, so it’s a really hard one for the player.

“That’s why being second to the ball sometimes isn’t the worst thing, but as you grow up the way we train, the way we want to play you want to get to the ball first.

“Whether you take out someone’s knees or contact below the knees is incidental, you can’t judge it, it’s really hard to judge for the players and I’m sure it’s hard for the umpires as well.”

It was a good weekend for Tomlinson and the Giants, who walloped Richmond by 49 points at home on Saturday afternoon thanks to a seven goal effort from Jeremy Cameron and 42 touches by Lachie Whitfield.

The loss leaves the Tigers languishing in 14th place with one win from three games and it doesn’t get any better for the men from Punt Road with Dustin Martin a chance to be suspended and captain Trent Cotchin suffering a hamstring injury – on top of superstars Alex Rance and Jack Riewoldt already missing.

Tomlinson has played 118 games for the Giants since being taken at pick nine in the 2011 AFL Draft and picked up 16 disposals and five marks in the win over Richmond over the weekend.

GWS must travel to Geelong to take on the undefeated Cats on Saturday at 1:45PM AEDT at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

