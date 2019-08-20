Haddin hopes Australia create another ‘Ashes hero’ in Smith’s absense

Australian assistant coach Brad Haddin says there’s opportunity to find another “Ashes hero” in Steve Smith’s absence.

The star batsman will miss the third Ashes Test after not recovering in time after being hit by Jofra Archer during the second Test at Lord’s.

Haddin confirmed Smith had failed to pass the required concussion tests.

“It’s a huge blow,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s disappointing from a fans point of view but with all the protocol around concussion these days, it’s pretty sensitive issue also with a lot of cricketers in Australia after events we’ve seen in the past few years.

“With the short turnaround, he’s not going to pass the test in time and we need to find another Ashes hero.

After being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Test, potential Steve Smith replacement Marnus Labuschagne was struck again by teammate Mitchell Starc in the Headingley nets.

“With the five quicks we’ve got here, the nets session are as uncomfortable as you get in the middle,” Haddin said.

“Mitch Starc hasn’t play in any of the Test matches and if quicks haven’t played and the only opportunity they get is to prove themselves in the nets session, it’s a really good place to be retired.”

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images