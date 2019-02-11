Hakeem al-Araibi freed from Thai jail, returning home to Australia

Refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi is a free man.

The 25-year-old was released by the Thai government last night after the Bahrian extradition case against him in Thailand was dropped.

Al-Araibi is set to touch down in Melbourne later this afternoon after boarding a Thai Airways flight late on Monday night.

The news follows months of campaigning led by former Socceroo Craig Foster after al-Araibi was detained on his at Bangkok Airport while on his honeymoon in late November.

Fox Football commentator Andy Harper praised Foster and others who put pressure on the Thailand government to release Hakeem.

“Gee we’re lucky to have Craig Foster,” he said.

“I’m so proud of what he’s done but it doesn’t stop with Craig, it goes through all the people who got active in campaigning for his release.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview