Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hakeem al-Araibi freed from Thai jail, returning home to Australia

12/02/2019
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi is a free man.

The 25-year-old was released by the Thai government last night after the Bahrian extradition case against him in Thailand was dropped.

Al-Araibi is set to touch down in Melbourne later this afternoon after boarding a Thai Airways flight late on Monday night.

The news follows months of campaigning led by former Socceroo Craig Foster after al-Araibi was detained on his  at Bangkok Airport while on his honeymoon in late November.

Fox Football commentator Andy Harper praised Foster and others who put pressure on the Thailand government to release Hakeem.

“Gee we’re lucky to have Craig Foster,” he said.

“I’m so proud of what he’s done but it doesn’t stop with Craig, it goes through all the people who got active in campaigning for his release.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Macquarie Sports Radio News
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83