Hannebery influential despite not playing: Acres

St Kilda midfielder Blake Acres says Dan Hannebery remains an important part of the squad despite admitting he “hasn’t trained much”.

The former Swans midfielder signed a long-term deal with the Saints in the off-season but has endured a injury-ravaged start to life at his new club.

Hannebery recently excluded himself from the club’s leadership this year and Acres said the 28-year-old’s sole focus at the moment was getting his body right.

“He just wants to get himself right so he can get on the track and play with the boys,” he said.

“He speaks up a lot in meetings and has a lot to offer us – he’s been helping out the midfielders a lot despite not playing.

“He’s still a really important leader for us even though he’s not officially in the leadership group.”

