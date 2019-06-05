Hardie humbled to receive Hall of Fame honour

1985 Brownlow Medalist Brad Hardie admits being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the “crowing glory” of his career.

Hardie was inducted into the prestigious Australian Football Hall of Fame on Monday night alongside some of the game’s greats.

He was joined by three-time premiership winning coach Mick Malthouse, three-time VFL premiership player Ken Hunter and South Australian legend Jim Deane, as well as St Kilda legend Trevor Barker and long time AFL and club administrator Ron Evans being inducted posthumously.

Hardie, who works on 6PR Football and Macquarie Sports Radio, says it was a humbling experience to be bestowed the honour.

“It’s the crowning glory and missing piece for me,” he said on Wednesday morning.

“It’s great to have your career acknowledged by others, you get self indulgent at times and think I’d like (to be given all these awards) but it’s a great honour and I’ve very humbled by it.”

