Harris admits agonising Ashes defeat was ‘flattening’

Australian opening batter Marcus Harris has opened on the feeling inside the dressing room after suffering Ashes heartbreak.

The Aussies were well on track to defeating England after bowling them out for 67 in Leeds but squandered a dominant position to lose by one wicket.

But despite suffering an agonising defeat in the third Ashes Test, Harris told Macquarie Sports Radio captain Tim Paine rallied his side behind closes doors in the aftermath.

“It was a pretty flattening situation,” he said.

“Fortunately enough we’ve got another opportunity in a week’s time to win the Ashes time so it’s good we’ve got another opportunity to give it a crack.

“Painey was really positive, he said it was really disappointing not to get the result we’ve wanted but we’ve been in every single Test match and we’ve given ourselves an opportunity to win every Test match.

“We were obviously upset at the situation but it was a positive spin (Paine) put on it.”

