Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harris Andrews opens up on THAT tribunal defence

2 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Harris Andrews has admitted he was too honest when opting to challenge a suspension at the AFL tribunal late last month.

The dashing defender was handed a one-match ban after striking North Melbourne’s Nick Larkey but after opting to challenge, Andrews admitted he heard his opponent’s teeth clatter during the incident.

The evidence was ultimately used against him as the suspension was upheld.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Andrews said he was “pretty cooked” after being too honest while giving evidence.

“It was a bit of a muck up,” he said.

“I probably used the wrong words and terms and once I say it, I was pretty cooked.”

“I certainly won’t be as open and honest next time, if there is a next time.”

“I’ve certainly learned my lesson.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Piggy, Levy & Jimmy
AFLSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83