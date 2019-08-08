Harris Andrews opens up on THAT tribunal defence

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Harris Andrews has admitted he was too honest when opting to challenge a suspension at the AFL tribunal late last month.

The dashing defender was handed a one-match ban after striking North Melbourne’s Nick Larkey but after opting to challenge, Andrews admitted he heard his opponent’s teeth clatter during the incident.

The evidence was ultimately used against him as the suspension was upheld.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Andrews said he was “pretty cooked” after being too honest while giving evidence.

“It was a bit of a muck up,” he said.

“I probably used the wrong words and terms and once I say it, I was pretty cooked.”

“I certainly won’t be as open and honest next time, if there is a next time.”

“I’ve certainly learned my lesson.”

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images