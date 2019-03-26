Harris opens up on memorable Shield season

Australian opening batsman Marcus Harris will be looking to cap off his remarkable season when Victoria take on NSW tomorrow at the Junction Oval in St Kilda.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Harris spoke of his memorable season so far and said that tomorrow’s Sheffield Shield final will be a great challenge for his Victorian side.

“With the way that the Junction wicket has been in our two shield games this year, it’s been a bit of a challenge,” he said.

“Our last two performances against NSW we have performed very well so hopefully we can produce something like that again.”

Harris has been in outstanding form this year for Victoria, leading the competition with 1024 runs at an average at 68.26 and said it has been a goal for him to consistently perform in the side, especially with the Ashes tour coming up this year.

“I was really focused on trying to perform well in these last games after the Big Bash,” he said.

“I feel like I’m batting really well, everything is moving well and my process has been really good.

“There obviously is a lot of competition at the moment and with so much cricket on right now it’s giving everyone a chance at selection. The Shield Final is probably the biggest game we can play at the domestic level, so to do well at that would be really good.”

After winning six of their ten matches this year, including three of their past four after the Big Bash break, Harris said that Victoria’s success has come down to the leadership shown by coach Andrew McDonald.

“He’s a great man manager so he knows that everyone works very differently and he understands all of his players,” he told Mark Levy and Mark Riddell.

“He’s got us working really well, and when you have a team environment of eleven different people it is hard at times. So for him to get us all working well together it’s been great for us this season.”

