Has Nick Kyrgios turned over a new leaf?

45 mins ago
Clinton Maynard & Sam Stove
Nick Kyrgios beat Andreas Seppi, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, John Isner, and Alexander Zverev on his way to claiming the Mexican Open.

The 23-year-old moves 31st in the rankings with the win in Acapulco and that has got Weekend Afternoons hosts Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove wondering if he has turned over a new leaf.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel believes if this form keeps on then the results will come and could surge further up the world rankings.

‘It should, in theory, give him a major boost for the upcoming tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.’ Gabriel said.

