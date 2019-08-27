Has the Premier League title race been decided already?

They’ve recorded the two highest points tallies in Premier League history in the past two seasons, winning the title on both occasions, but according to Optus Sport’s Richard Bayliss this current Manchester City team could be the best we’ve seen.

Edging out Liverpool by a single point last season, many have expected those two to go at it again this season, and that certainly looks the case again this season with the two sides unbeaten and sitting in 1st and 2nd position after three weeks.

City repeated Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, beating Bournemouth by the same scoreline in a performance which impressed Bayliss.

“They are much stronger I think than last year,” Bayliss said. City finished the 2018-19 season with 98 points, which astonishingly was two points fewer than they recorded in the 2017-18 campaign.

“A lot of teams that are expected to be in the bottom half of the table would look at their Manchester City fixture as a complete write off.

They really know how to finish teams off, they dominate in possession, they’re patient when they need to be but once they turn it on and start scoring it’s almost impossible to stop them,” he added.

Although Bayliss went on to say Liverpool could win the Premier League as long as they avoid injuries.

“As long as they are pretty good with injuries, they don’t have to dig too far into their depth they can certainly be confident of going one better than last season”.