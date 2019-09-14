Macquarie Sports Radio
Have the Aussies checked out?

2 hours ago
Ian Chappell

Australia may have retained the Ashes, but this Series still has a ways to go. Julian and Chappelli broke down all the major talking points from the 5th Test thus far including whether Australia is relying too heavily on Steve Smith, some mystifying Australian selections and can you really compare players from different eras?

We also crossed to former Australian coach to Darren Lehmann to pick his brain on all the action thus far.

Download this podcast here.

 

