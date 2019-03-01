Hawthorn captain Ben Stratton reveals his “biggest struggle” with new role

It’s something he’s going to have to get used to.

As Ben Stratton takes over from Jarryd Roughead as Hawthorn captain, the revered but uncompromising defender has admitted he’ll have adjust the way he conducts himself off the field.

Traditionally he’s dodged the media spotlight but as captain, he told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast keeping a low profile will no longer be an option.

“The media’s going to be my biggest struggle, I reckon,” he said.

“I’ve probably dodged them for 10 years now and even yesterday, it was only the second time I’ve done a press conference.

“It’s going to be a bit different but I’ve got a couple of (vice captains) who love the media in Isaac Smith and Jack Gunston so I’ll do a bit of delegating I reckon.”

Stratton’s new teammate Chad Wingard isn’t expected to play in the opening round due to a niggling calf complaint and he said the former Port Adelaide forward was too important to risk if he wasn’t fully fit.

‘It’s unfortunate for this time of year,” he said.

“All the fans want to see him back as quick as possible but we’re not going to rush a guy like that.”

