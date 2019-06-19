‘He can say what he wants’: Djokovic fires back over Kyrgios comments

Novak Djokovic has brushed off comments from Kyrgios over his status in the game but says he’s mystified why he made them.

Speaking on a podcast last month, Kyrgios said Djokovic has a “sick obsession” with being as good as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Speaking from his pre-Wimbledon training base, he revealed his willingness to seek out Kyrgios five years ago as the 24-year-old was coming under fire.

“Honestly, I think that deep down he is not such a bad guy,” he said.

“I don’t know why Kyrgios says all these things. Whether he is seeking attention or has some other motive.

“He obviously wants to be sincere and transparent. It’s the way he is, I respect that like I respect all other players on tour.

“He can say what he wants, I don’t have a problem with it. Does he show me the same amount of respect that most other players do? No, he doesn’t, but that’s the way he communicates these days.”