‘He could have died!’: Mick Warner goes off at AFL

Herald Sun reporter Mick Warner has sounded off against the AFL after their failure to suspend Western Bulldogs star midfielder Marcus Bontempelli.

Bontempelli was able to escape suspension for his late high shot on GWS Giants defender Nick Haynes, which left him with a fractured larynx.

The Bulldogs midfielder who is one of the favourites for this years’ Brownlow Medal, only received a $2000 fine because the incident was assessed without a medical report.

“This stinks it absolutely stinks! The reason it stinks is because they made the decision to fine Bontempelli and not suspend him, before they even got a medical report from GWS,” Warner told Halftime with James Willis.

Warner believes that had the AFL received the medical report from GWS before they decided to fine Bontempelli, the Western Bulldogs star would be out suspended.

“Because of the severity of his injuries, he could have died on the ground. It was that serious.

“They had to wait for the medical record and if they got it, he would have been suspended. However, the AFL are not going to appeal their own decision, but they should.

“We need transparency and Steve Hocking, the AFL Football boss who makes these decisions needs to come out and explain how he is allowed to play. He shouldn’t be allowed to play.”

