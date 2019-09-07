“He has been exposed”: Mark Nicholas’ blunt assessment of Jofra Archer

Former First Class Cricketer and current commentator Mark Nicholas has declared that English fast bowler Jofra Archer has been left exposed, after a disappointing start to the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

After flooring and sidelining Australian superstar Steve Smith with a bouncer in the second Ashes Test, English fans were excited to see the second battle of the world’s greatest batsman and the world’s most talented fast bowler.

However, England fans were left disappointed after Steve Smith scored 211 runs and Archer was left with figures of 0-97 off twenty seven overs.

Mark Nicholas stated the rigours and difficulties of Test Cricket merely got to Archer, a man with a lack of long form cricket experience.

“He’s come into Test cricket with no first class cricket behind him in his life, and a career made entirely off bowling four or two over spells”, Nicholas said.

“Now he has outrageous amounts of talent, and is capable of magic and smart bowling, but again his attention span is limited. The conditions here in Manchester were cold, wet and windy and he has been exposed”

With the Ashes series hanging in the balance, Nicholas said England needed much more out of Archer than what he delivered.

“Test Cricket gets you no matter how good you are. It will turn against you and he hasn’t been able to respond in the way that someone with more experience, or indeed more exposure to this format of the game, would have”, Nicholas said.

“In that first morning of the first day, you want more out of your fast bowler than that. Those important first hours or two are so crucial to setting a tone and he struggled to do so.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview.