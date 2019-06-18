“He has made a huge mistake”: David Schwarz responds to Jaidyn Stephenson betting allegations 

Collingwood’s Jaidyn Stephenson is being investigated by the AFL Integrity Unit for allegedly betting on an AFL match he played in.

Former AFL player and Macquarie Sports Radio Drive David Schwarz believes this is a major blunder by the Collingwood forward.

“He has made a huge mistake, a massive mistake,” David Schwarz said on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

“He’s going to suffer.”

Stephenson could miss the rest of the season if found guilty, with Schwarz believing this could be detrimental to Collingwood’s season.

“This is going to effect the Collingwood Footy Club and their fans, because he is vital,” Schwarz said.

The former AFL great, who has previously admitted to struggling with a gambling problem, says that issues surrounding betting and gambling by players will continue to occur.

“It doesn’t matter how much education you give to young men and people that have been in the game for a long time, you’re going to have cracks occasionally,” Schwarz said.

“You can give these guys as much education as you like, but some of them are stupid,”

“Some of them make stupid decisions.”

