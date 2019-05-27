‘He looks as though he’s been playing for 10 years’: Glenn Lazarus backs Payne Haas

Payne Haas made his NRL debut less than 12 months ago and it’s taken the teenage sensation just 10 first grade games to earn himself a State of Origin jersey.

Haas is one of five debutants named in Brad Fittler’s NSW squad and Rugby League legend Glenn Lazarus says his selection was a no-brainer.

“Haas put in an extraordinary offseason, he dropped quite a bit of weight and trained really hard,

“They just could not have not picked him because of the way he’s playing, he’s got all that crap out of his game,

“I totally agree with Freddy, he’s mature, he looks as though he’s been playing for 10 years,

The young Bronco has turned his season around after spending the first four matches on the sidelines serving a suspension for an off-field incident.

Lazarus says Haas has displayed great maturity.

“He had to do a bit of reflection on his personal life during the earlier part of the year,

“He’s been the Broncos most consistent footballer in the season so far and I’m really excited to see how he goes in a Sky Blue jersey,

Click PLAY to hear more from Glenn Lazarus: