‘He looks like he’s put on weight’: When The Big Marn moved in with Gus

Reminiscent of the classic Aussie novel He Died with a Felafel in His Hand, where we learn of protagonist Danny’s sharehouse experiences with a series of bizarre roommates, Phil ‘Gus’ Gould and Continuous Call Team stalwart Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman lived together in the late 1980s.

At the time, Gus was coaching the Bulldogs and The Big Marn had moved from Brisbane to Sydney once again because Wayne Bennett considered him a threat, or so Darryl says.

Gould’s house came complete with a makeshift gym in the garage which was music to the fitness-focused Big Marn’s ears.

