‘He made an error in judgement’ Isaah Yeo on Tyrone May

Penrith forward Isaah Yeo admits his teammate Tyrone May made an error in judgement in relation to the lewd video that was leaked.

Speaking on his regular Macquarie Sports Radio segment, Yeo said, “Obviously he’s doing it pretty tough at the moment, I think that’s where you ignore the football card and as a good friend you be there and support him as much as you can.

“He’s made an error in judgement and he’s paying the consequences for that at the moment,” he said.

Yeo said smartphones can bring good news to the game but warned they can be misused.

“We’re given a lot of coaching by the NRL and by the club about what to do and what not to do, I think it’s a matter of common sense and stay away from that negative spotlight.

“I think a good rule is not having a phone with you out on the drink, but I guess that’s a hard one to sanction… you would like to think common sense will prevail at some stage.”

Tyrone May has been charged with recording and disseminating intimate images without consent and has been stood down by the NRL.

May will appear in Penrith Local Court on May 1.

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary named a six-man leadership group that will guide the Panthers NRL squad in 2019.

The leadership group consists of Isaah Yeo, James Maloney, James Tamou, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Josh Mansour and Nathan Cleary.

