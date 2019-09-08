“He should get a year”: Soward fires up over serial offender

Jamie Soward has come down hard on players eye-gouging after another incident marred yesterday’s Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors match.

Canberra Raiders forward Hudson Young appeared to make contact with the eyes of Warriors back Adam Pompey in the 30th minute of Saturday’s 24-20 loss to the New Zealand based team.

The Raiders forward was previously charged in Round 12 and missed five weeks for a similar incident on Aiden Tolman of the Canterbury Bankstown-Bulldogs., something Soward said is not a good look.

“I said it last night on the Continuous Call Team and he should get a year. That is not a look we want to see in the game, we saw what happened earlier this year with George Burgess and he got nine weeks. He’s already done it this year as well”, Soward said.

“I watched the press conference closely last night, and Ricky Stuart tried to play it off like Hudson Young was trying to go for the ball, but the try had already been scored.”

Having played 216 games across eleven years in the NRL, Soward says this new trend of eye-gouging is quickly becoming dangerous and believes action needs to be taken before something goes wrong.

“Someone needs to sit him down and ask him why he is putting his hand on people’s faces, but they need to come down hard. Brett Finch said he should be suspended for twenty weeks, but I believe he should get twenty-four weeks. It’s not a good look for the game”, Soward said.

“You know I’ve been out there training kids and parent have come up to me and they’ve said, ‘why am I giving my kids to you when someone can go out there with an intent to rake their fingers across my child’s eye?’.”

“It’s going to take one incident, and you can change someone’s life forever and we don’t want to see that.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full segment