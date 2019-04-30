‘He ticks all the boxes’: Bartel responds following Kelly re-signing

Josh Kelly has signed a new two-year deal with the GWS Giants, ending months of speculation around his future.

In a unique deal, Kelly will be able to extend his contract by as many as 10 years in the future, likely making him a Giants player for life.

The 24-year-old reportedly rejected more money from clubs in Melbourne to stick with the AFL’s newest club as they look to push towards winning their maiden premiership.

GWS board member Jimmy Bartel says the smooth-moving midfielder is a “top 10 player” in the AFL.

“He’s got an ability to play inside and outside the contest and still have an amazing impact,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s got all the skills – he’s got amazing running power but can also do the hard stuff winning clearances.

(Kelly) ticks all the boxes.”

Bartel said Kelly’s composure on the field reminded him of champion tennis player Roger Federer.

“He looks like he plays a whole game of footy and doesn’t sweat,” he said.

“For the next six to 10 years, he’ll be in the top bracket.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio