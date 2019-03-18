‘He was consistently so good’: Leigh Matthews names his greatest Ablett

AFL legend Leigh Matthews says Gary Ablett senior is a better player than Gary Ablett junior.

Ahead of Ablett Jnr’s 11th season for Geelong, Matthews told Macquarie Sports Radio his legendary father – who won the Cats’ leading goalkicker award nine times – would land up being the better of the two players.

“(Ablett senior) was consistently so good,” he said.

“I often say Ablett snr was Lance Franklin on his average days.

“He was just a genious and the fact you can argue that the father and son could be the two best players that have ever played is quite amazing.”

