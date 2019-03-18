Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘He was consistently so good’: Leigh Matthews names his greatest Ablett

5 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

AFL legend Leigh Matthews says Gary Ablett senior is a better player than Gary Ablett junior.

Ahead of Ablett Jnr’s 11th season for Geelong, Matthews told Macquarie Sports Radio his legendary father – who won the Cats’ leading goalkicker award nine times – would land up being the better of the two players.

“(Ablett senior) was consistently so good,” he said.

“I often say Ablett snr was Lance Franklin on his average days.

“He was just a genious and the fact you can argue that the father and son could be the two best players that have ever played is quite amazing.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Macquarie Sports Radio
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83