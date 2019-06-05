‘He won’t be an NRL player if they are his views’: Todd Greenberg rejects Israel Folau’s NRL bid

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says there’s no chance Israel Folau will be an NRL player if he continues to express controversial and disparaging views about homosexuals.

Folau was sacked last month by Rugby Australia after repeatedly publishing inflammatory posts on social media which claimed that homosexuals, among others, are going to hell.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Folau had offered to authorize the NRL to vet his social media posts in return for allowing him to resume his career in the NRL.

ARL chairman Peter Beattie slapped down Folau’s appeal and reiterated that the game’s stance on Folau has not changed.

“We are an inclusive game with respect for all. Israel has social media posts online that go against what our game stands for.” Beattie told AAP.

“As it stands, he will not be considered for registration. What Israel chooses to do in relation to his social media posts and his faith is a matter for him.”

Speaking with James Willis on Macquarie Sports Radio, Todd Greenberg said the NRL’s position on the matter is crystal clear.

“He still hasn’t taken the post down, so until such time as that changes there’s really no decisions to be made for us,” he said.

“He’s not an NRL player, he hasn’t been for a long period of time and he won’t be an NRL player if they are his views,”

