Hear the EPL LIVE and FREE: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

An Arsenal victory over Newcastle United in Tuesday morning’s clash will gift the Gunners a 10th consecutive home win, a feat they’ve never achieved before in the English Premier League.

Even ‘The Invincibles’ of 2003-04 didn’t manage to string together a league home ground winning record stretching into double figures.

A win over the Newcastle will see Arsenal manager Unai Emery match Arsene Wenger’s previous season tally of 63-points from with seven games to spare.

It’s a tougher task for Newcastle who have scored only once from their four previous outings at Emirates. Rafael Benitez has never won a league match away at Arsenal.

