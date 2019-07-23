Heath Shaw unsure about footy future as 300th game approaches

GWS Giants veteran Heath Shaw says doesn’t know if he’ll play on in 2020 as he prepares to mark a significant milestone in his career.

Shaw, 33, has played over 100 games for Collingwood and the Giants and will play his 300th against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the dashing defender confirmed he’s put off contract until the end of the season.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said of his future.

“I’ve been in constant contact with the club and the start of this year, Leon and I sat down and had a really good chat about how the year looks and what things we’ll put it place throughout the year.

“We’ve continued those conversations and I won’t speak about it until the end of the year, we’ve got bigger fish to fry in the upcoming 10 weeks hopefully.

“Whatever happens at the end of the year will happen, hopefully.”

Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images