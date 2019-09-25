Heroes with Collingwood great Tony Shaw

His team may not have made the Grand Final but we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to spend an hour with Collingwood great Tony Shaw.

Australian cricketer and former GWS Giant Alex Carey explained how his old club can win the flag.

Melbourne Storm forward Felise Kaufusi faced some hard-hitting questions from the Big Marn.

Australia Women’s Cricket Vice-captain Rachael Haynes jumped on the phone ahead of their T20 match live on Macquarie Sports Radio this Sunday.

Plus our regulars, Rugby League reporter David Riccio and Nine News Sports Editor Cameron Williams.

Click PLAY to hear the full show: