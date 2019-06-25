‘He’s a big of a grub’: Minichiello’s stunning McGuire slapdown

Origin legend Anthony Minichiello has labelled Josh McGuire a ‘grab’ after his high hit on Sunday.

McGuire was handed a one-game ban after his hit on James Maloney in game two of the series in Perth.

But Minichiello didn’t hold back, urging New South Wales to look ahead to the deciding-game of the series rather than dwelling on the unsavoury incident.

“He’s a bit of a grub isn’t he, we all know that,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The hit was late and I suppose there were a few late hits in the game, you’ve got to take (his conduct) with a grain of salt.”

