He’s back: Andrew Bogut signs with Golden State Warriors

Andrew Bogut is officially heading back to the Golden State Warriors, signing a deal until the end of the current NBA season.

The 34-year-old returns to the club where he won the 2015 NBA championship and links up with coach Steve Kerr once again.

Bogut stared in his first season with the Sydney Kings, winning the NBL’s MVP in a season where he’s averaged 11.4 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The centre will jet back to Australia in time for the new NBL season later this year.