Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

He’s back: Andrew Bogut signs with Golden State Warriors

3 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Andrew Bogut is officially heading back to the Golden State Warriors, signing a deal until the end of the current NBA season.

The 34-year-old returns to the club where he won the 2015 NBA championship and links up with coach Steve Kerr once again.

Bogut stared in his first season with the Sydney Kings, winning the NBL’s MVP in a season where he’s averaged 11.4 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The centre will jet back to Australia in time for the new NBL season later this year.

Macquarie Sports Radio News
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83