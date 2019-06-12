‘He’s going to be heavily scrutinised’: Fittler says ‘superstar’ Latrell Mitchell must learn to take the good with the bad

New South Wales Origin coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler says Latrell Mitchell must learn to deal with criticism as it’s part and parcel of being a “superstar”.

Rooster Latrell Mitchell says recent criticisms levelled at him are “harsh” and that “a bit of support” from NSW Origin fans “would be nice”.

The 21-year-old was sin-binned in Game 1 and served up a performance below the level fans have come to expect from a player who ranks among the best in the country.

Fittler, who had earlier urged the Mitchell to “find his motivation”, tells Levy and Riddell that Latrell Mitchell’s performances will always be placed under the microscope.

“He’s a superstar, he does things on the footy field that no-one else can do so he’s going to be heavily scrutinised,” Fittler told Piggy and Levy on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“On the other hand, he gets a lot of praise and four or five weeks ago everyone was saying he’s the best player in the world, so Latrell’s life is going to be like that because he’s that good,

“He needs to learn not to read the good stuff and learn not to read the bad stuff.”

Mitchell’s a certain starter for Game 2 in Perth but the same can’t be said for some of his Blues teammates, be it through poor form or injury.

Enforcer David Klemmer’s fractured wrist will keep him sidelined for 6 weeks, while questions remain over five-eighth Cody Walker’s suitability for State of Origin.

Despite the chatter, Fittler isn’t hinting at any major changes suggesting a pick-and-stick approach to selection is likely.

“Anyone that played in the Origin team and does well, you normally stay there, it’s as simple as that,

“We had a few changes going into Game 1 this year for different reasons and we’ll keep the same mentality going into Game 2,

“There’s enough good players in New South Wales regardless, that if we do get a couple of injuries we can still win in Perth,” he said

