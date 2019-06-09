“He’s got better”, Ryan Harris excited for Steve Smiths World Cup campaign.

Image: Mark Kerton / PA / PA Wire

While Australia may not be the 2019 ICC World Cup favorites, former Australian paceman Ryan Harris has plenty of faith in the squad competing in England.

He joined Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee on Macquarie Sports Radio Mornings to chat Australia’s chances at the World Cup. While many of the headlines around the tournament are surrounding David Warner and Steve Smith, Harris believes the two can shut out the outside noise and focus on the cricket. Speaking on Smith, Harris said “He just does it so easy, it looks like he has so much time.. he looks like he’s got better, I don’t know how you get better when you haven’t played, but he’s got better”.

Speaking on the rest of the squad Harris believes the Australians “will be reluctant to change” if they suffer a couple early losses.

