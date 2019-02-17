‘He’s just going to get better and better’: Pat Cummins becomes world’s best Test bowler

Pat Cummins is officially the best bowler in the world.

The reigning Allan Border medalist became the number one ranked ICC Test bowler over the weekend and is the first Australian to hold the coveted honour since Glenn McGrath in 2006.

The 25-year-old overtook South African spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann said it was “great news” ahead of the World Cup and Ashes series later this year.

“He’s just going to get better and better,” he told Breakfast.

“We all know he’s a world class bowler, he’s now won the Allan Border – we’ll need him to play well to win both the World Cup and Ashes.”

