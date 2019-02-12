‘He’s not a good enough keeper’: Chappell understands Wade omission

Matthew Wade’s exclusion from Australia’s ODI series against India has been questioned by many but Ian Chappell can’t understand what all the fuss is about.

The 31-year-old won domestic player of the year at Cricket Australia’s annual awards night in Melbourne on Monday after notching up 1509 runs at an average of 45.73 during the 12-month voting window.

But Chappell told Breakfast it wasn’t Wade’s batting that’s seen him miss out on national selection once again.

“He’s not a good enough wicketkeeper to be picked and that’s part of the problem,” he said.

‘Those who are jumping up and down saying he should be picked as a batsman haven’t look at what he did in his last few Tests.

“I don’t think you need to look further than that.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview