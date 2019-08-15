‘He’s not great for tennis’: Kyrgios cops HUGE fine after Cincinnati meltdown

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $113,000 (USD) by the ATP for five counts of unsportsmanlike conduct and verbal abuse.

The heavy fine comes after a fiery second round loss to Russian eighth seed Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters, a key lead up event to the US Open.

He could face a further ban if found to have breached the Player Major Offense section of the code.

“He’s not great for tennis, he’s a moron,” Mark Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio.

‘He’s disrespecting the sport, he’s disrespecting the umpires, he’s disrespecting his opponents and you know what, he disrespects this country.

“The bloke is a goose.

“I’m sick of wasting my breath about Nick Kyrgios.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images