‘He’s such a fantastic bloke’: Dickson speaks following Picken retirement

Western Bulldogs premiership player Tory Dickson has opened up on his relationship with Liam Picken.

Picken announced his retirement to teammates on Monday after battling persistent concussion symptoms since suffering a head knock in the 2018 JLT Community Series.

He ends his career on 198 after being apart of the Dogs’ memorable premiership victory in 2016.

Dickson shares a special bond with Picken and his family, telling Macquarie Sports Radio tears were shed as the much-loved 32-year-old made the announcement.

“It was a really emotional day,” he said.

“Dale Morris had some lovely words to say about him.

“He’s such a fantastic bloke, he puts his head over the ball and he’s had a great career.

“To almost play 200 games from a rookie selection is a wonderful achievement.

Dickson’s teammate Tom Liberatore has made a strong start to the season, averaging 28 touches in the Bulldogs’ two wins to start the year.

And according to the 31-year-old, the “wacky” Liberatore has made a huge difference to coach Luke Beveridge’s side.

“(Liberatore’s) one of those guys you love around the club,” he said.

“He’s such a fun personalty and got his body absolutely prime for this year.

“He’s worked his absolute butt off to get back from the knee injury and he’s really helping the team in the midfield.

“He’s really welcomed back from everyone.”

