‘In my opinion…’: Craig Bellamy’s 300th win inspires an audacious claim

Melbourne’s narrow 16-14 point victory over the Dragons was made all the more notable by the fact that it was Storm coach Craig Bellamy’s 300th victory.

Only four coaches have achieved the feat and Bellamy just became the fastest to do so, taking just 458 career games to reach the milestone, 20 games fewer than supercoach Wayne Bennett.

“He’s got a winning strike rate of 66%, the best winning strike rate of any coach to have coached over 30 games – and he’s done it all with one club,” a staggered Mathew Thompson said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“In my opinion, he’s the best coach ever.”

David ‘Thirsty’ Morrow, who has been around the game since the New South Wales Rugby Football League was founded at Bateman’s Hotel in George Street in 1907, finds Thommo’s claim hard to argue with.

“The reason I would put him up there as the best coach is because Warren Ryan thinks he is, Warren Ryan has said he thinks [Bellamy] is the best coach and if Warren says that then he’s the best because Warren knows more about coaching than anyone,” Thirsty said.

