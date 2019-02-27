‘He’s under the pump’: Jimmy’s concern for Alan Richardson

Former Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says St.Kilda coach Alan Richardson is already under pressure.

Despite the AFL season not getting underway until March 21, a number of St.Kilda’s star players are dealing a range of issues heading into round one.

Defender Jake Carlisle is earmarked for more surgery to fix a debilitating back issue, which could see him sidelined for the opening months of the season.

Meanwhile, new recruit Dan Hannebery has battled a lingering hamstring complaint during the off-season and star midfielder Jack Steven has taken indefinite leave from the club as he battle mental issues.

Bartel said St.Kilda various on-field issues could spell trouble for the club as they look to bounce back from last season’s 16th-placed finish.

“It was touch and go whether (Alan Richardson) was going to re-sign and he’s under the pump before they’ve played a game,” he told the Hour of Power.

“Your four-time best and fairest winner (Jack Steven) needs to take a bit of time away from the game and your big-name recruit can’t get out there training.

“And now your best key defender that can go forward (Jake Carlisle) is going to probably miss the first half of the year with back surgery.

“The poor bloke can’t take a trick.”

